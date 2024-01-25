Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union members stage protest at P.I bridge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Members of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union
(BHCAWU) are protesting at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge this morning over claims that hotel executives, during negotiations, have decided not to increase wages for employees who fall under the tipping category.

Union president Darren Woods explained that during a meeting last week they were made aware of the decision and claims that it’s a move that workers are not in agreement with.

With the pending increase in national insurance contributions, Woods said they are being “stripped of everything.”

This is a developing story.

