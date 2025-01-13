Bahamas and El Salvador sign landmark air service agreement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Republic of El Salvador today marked a historic milestone with the signing of a bilateral Air Service Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a framework for enhanced aviation connectivity between the two nations.

The agreement was signed by Ambassador Sebastian Bastian, representing The Bahamas, and Executive Director Homero Morales of El Salvador’s Civil Aviation Authority, in the presence of Vice Minister Adriana Mira and distinguished officials from both governments.

“This agreement represents a bridge that brings us closer, not just geographically, but also in our shared vision for mutual economic growth and development,” said Ambassador Bastian during the signing ceremony. “Enhanced air connectivity will facilitate the movement of travelers, support tourism growth, and open doors for greater trade opportunities between our regions.”

The Air Service Agreement establishes the legal framework for scheduled passenger and cargo services between the two countries, paving the way for increased tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. The agreement reflects both nations’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering economic cooperation.

Executive Director Morales emphasized the significance of the partnership, noting that the agreement will create new opportunities for connectivity between Central America and the Caribbean region. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both nations’ Civil Aviation and Legal Departments.

This milestone agreement advances The Bahamas’ strategic objectives to expand its international aviation network and enhance diplomatic relations with key regional partners.