BAF reveals winners of 3rd annual Junkanoo art competition and exhibition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — It started off as a blank canvas, waiting to be transformed into a cultural masterpiece. As young as six years old, our young artists accepted the challenge to artistically display what Junkanoo means to them. They were not afraid of the board before them, as they showed great courage, they moved their brushes skillfully with passion and precision.

As one of the oldest insurance companies in The Bahamas, BAF Financial hosted their 3rd Annual Junkanoo Art Competition and Exhibition to display culture and art amongst our youths.

Creative Director, Cecillia Cooper explained that the competition aimed to discover and recognize talented students. “The Junkanoo Art Competition is held to foster growth and appreciation of the complex dynamics of Junkanoo and the art displayed by children in The Bahamas,” she said.

BAF which prides itself on protecting and enriching the lives of the people they serve, was pleased to reward the children for their creativity and dedication. They anticipate that this competition will encourage young artists to continue to advance their craft.

The Junkanoo Art Competition was divided into two categories, ages 6-10 and 11-14. All children between those ages were eligible to participate and compete for the 1st, 2nd or 3rd place prize. In the 6-10 category, Kylee Brown emerged as the winner with Paris Armbrister coming in 2nd and Daliyah Culmer in 3rd. In the 11-14 category, Anniyah Bain came in 1st place with the winning piece, followed by Dayanna Knowles who placed 2nd and Kimora Kerr as our 3rd place winner.

“The number of entries was overwhelming so it was not an easy decision,” noted Cooper, who also expressed her gratitude to all who participated and she looks forward to the new talent that will emerge for next year’s competition.

She confirmed that this competition is in its infancy stages but the level of interest from young artists motivates BAF to keep the initiative going.

“Although this is only our 3rd year, BAF intends to continue to grow this initiative and to remain committed to fostering the growth of young budding artists, with an appreciation for the culture.”