AVIATION SCHOLARSHIPS: Two Bahamian women receive aviation scholarships from Qatar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A groundbreaking partnership between the State of Qatar and The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, marking a significant milestone in aviation education; a collaboration which has culminated in the provision of scholarships for two Bahamian women.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Qatar, an alliance has been forged between Qatar Aeronautical Academy and The Bahamas Aeronautical Academy.

The recipients of the prestigious scholarships, Brittany Ford and Aysia Thurston will now have the opportunity to embark on an exciting journey toward becoming jet pilots.

Brittany Ford hails from Ragged Island, and attended school in Exuma at L.N. Coakley High School, ultimately graduating from Saint Andrew’s Anglican School, Exuma.

Aysia Thurston is an alumnus of St. Augustine’s College, Nassau.

Their transformative two-year program, supported by Qatar, began today.