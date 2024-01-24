Aviation industry leaders convene to discuss 2024 Strategic Plan

BusinessJanuary 24, 2024 at 12:57 pm Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer recently met with the heads of the various aviation agencies to outline and advance the aviation industry’s 2024 Strategic Plan.

Romer told Eyewitness News that, “2023 was an exceptional year for Aviation and The Vision 2024 builds upon that foundation by focusing on 5 ‘Big Ticket Items’ that include, Improving airports infrastructure, Enhancing human capital development, Enhancing strategic partnerships engagement, Increasing airlift connectivity and Improving operational efficiency and financial resilience.”

Participating aviation stakeholders included The Air Accident Investigation Authority, Airport Authority, Bahamasair, Bahamas Air Navigational Services Authority, Civil Aviation Authority, Freeport Airport Development Company, Nassau Airport Development Company, Nassau Flight Services, Jet Nassau, Odyssey Aviation, Airlines Operating Committee and Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators.

Dr. Romer told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that a series of stakeholders’ engagement sessions will be held over the next several weeks to ensure that the “Vision cascades throughout the entire aviation ecosystem in what is being dubbed the year of, ‘Innovation, Acceleration and Execution.’”

