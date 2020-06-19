Atlantis’ Cove reopens July 14

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Atlantis Paradise Island has announced today the Cove will reopen to guests on July 14 as part of a phased reopening.

The property will welcome guests to the Royal and Harborside resorts on July 7.

Atlantis has partnered with the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic and launched the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of resort guests and Atlantis team members.

The Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise will ensure the resort’s cleaning and sanitization policies meet or exceed operational standards.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bahamas Ministry of Health has reported zero active cases of the disease on Paradise Island.

According to the resort, returning guests will enjoy the Atlantis resort they have come to know, love, and experience year after year, with physical distancing and enhanced cleaning practices in place.

Most of Atlantis’ renowned amenities will be open, including the Atlantis Casino, 20 indoor and outdoor dining outlets, miles of white sand beaches, pools, non-motorized sports, golf, tennis, fitness center, Mandara Spa, Aquaventure slides, Dolphin Cay, The Dig and other offerings. Group and meeting opportunities, including weddings and other events, will also be available to guests.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests and team members back to Atlantis,” said Audrey Oswell, president, and managing director, Atlantis Paradise Island.

“Nothing matters more than the health, safety, and well-being of our guests, team members, and the local community.

:The Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise is our commitment to working with global health experts to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone who enters our doors. We can’t wait for guests to join us again for the unforgettable Bahamian experience that sets Atlantis apart as the most remarkable destination resort in the world.”

Atlantis’ Clean & Safe Promise is a comprehensive, industry-leading initiative focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The resort has partnered with the Cleveland Clinic,one of the leading academic medical centers in the US to develop the next level of global hospitality cleanliness standards, operational norms, and behaviors.

The initiative’s policies and procedures reportedly meet or exceed guidelines set forth by the US Centers for Disease Control, Bahamas Ministry of Health, US Environmental Protection Agency, and World Health Organization.

Atlantis noted that its Safety and Cleanliness Council, a cross-functional team of experts, consulted with Dr Theodore Turnquest, Medical Director of Atlantis, and a team of medical experts from Cleveland Clinic to develop comprehensive internal and external health and safety guidelines and materials.

Atlantis and Cleveland Clinic will continue to collaborate on new approaches and precautions on an ongoing basis.

“We are pleased to partner with Atlantis to help create a healthy and safe resort environment,” said Dr James Merlino, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, Cleveland Clinic.

“As the world reopens for travel, guests and staff must be confident in their safety. Cleveland Clinic has spent months understanding and containing COVID-19. We are applying our knowledge and innovative approaches to the resort setting to help keep people healthy.

“Over the past few months, we have enhanced our world-class health and safety protocol to reopen Atlantis safely,” said Dr Turnquest.

“We have reimagined every aspect of the Atlantis experience to ensure the highest levels of disease prevention, protection, and response.”