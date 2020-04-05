Another COVID-19 patient dies in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in New Providence – bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 5.

Health minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed the death but declined further comment.

Officials reported the deceased man, case 18, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1.

He was hospitalized, and had no travel history but was linked to a previous case.

As of Saturday at 4pm, there were 28 confirmed cases in the country – 22 confirmed cases in New Providence, five in Grand Bahama, and one from Bimini.