AML foods announces plans for new shopping centre

Shopping centre to include Solomon’s grocery store as anchor tenant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — AML Fowods Limited has announced that it has purchased 4.23 acres of property between Faith Avenue and Milo Butler Highway with plans to build a new shopping center that will include a Solomon’s grocery store as the anchor tenant.

Gavin Watchorn, CEO & President at AML said the acquisition represents part of the company’s strategic growth plan, which involves entering and servicing new markets.

“The proposed development is also similar to the plans that we have for the Charles Saunders Highway property that we purchased,” Watchorn said.

The new Solomon’s Carmichael grocery store format will be similar to the company’s Yamacraw location in eastern New Providence and their Downtown Freeport store in Grand Bahama. The development of the property will be the next major project for AML after the relocation of Cost Right Nassau and the complete renovation of Solomon’s Nassau on the East-West Highway.

Watchorn added that the new store will create approximately 65-75 new jobs.

“We are excited to begin serving the southwest New Providence community, bringing the quality and great value that is synonymous with our Solomon’s brand. Our aim is always to offer the best grocery store standards, convenience and shopping experiences for Bahamians, residents, and tourists alike, so continuing to invest in our business is of utmost importance,” Watchorn added.