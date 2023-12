NASSAU, BAHAMS- American Lindsay Shiver, accused of conspiring with two Bahamian men to kill her husband, pled not guilty to charges today.

Shiver and Abaconians, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel and 29-year-old Faron Newbold Jr, appeared before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson Friday morning.

Shiver and the two men were charged on June 28, 2023, with Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Their trial is set to commence in March 2024.