American food magazine to spotlight Chef Simeon Hall Jr in travel feature

“When Clay pitched the story on my behalf, the editor of Plate was definitely interested and through some making things happen, it came to be,” explained the co-owner of ‘Preacher’s Kid’.

He added: “These publications do their research, and they try to figure out who you are and what you’ve accomplished before they greenlight a feature with you… To get the cover story? That’s a big, big deal – not only just for me, but for The Bahamas.

Chef Hall also revealed that BahaMar, one of the largest and most premier resorts in The Bahamas, will also be featured in the cover story and thanked the resort for its substantial contribution to making the project happen by housing Plate Magazine personnel during their stay in Nassau.

“[The Bahamas ] has to cooperate as well as compete in this space, because we’re in an era of getting stories out and marketing wherever we can”, he advised. “Plate Magazine is an incredible publication through which to promote Bahamian cuisine because it is a highly-reputable industry magazine – it’s an industry connector. Because of stories like the one we’re about to release, readers will not only see The Bahamas for its sun, sand, and sea, but will know us for our food culture.”

He continued: “It gives them a reason, an excuse to come visit The Bahamas. Not just because it’s amazing in terms of aesthetics, but because there is soul here.”

Liz Grossman, the Editor-In-Chief of Plate Magazine, echoed a similar sentiment when she reflected upon the collaboration with Chef Hall.

“Simeon’s essay embodies everything we wanted in the Travel Issue of Plate. We loved having such an iconic chef dive into how he stays connected and gets to the heart of his island roots, reporting directly from the source,” Grossman remarked.

She continued: “Not only did photographer Clay Williams capture stunning photos that bring the Bahamas to life for our readers, but we also loved hearing the story of the dishes that speak to Simeon and how he’s made it his culinary mission to get people to understand and appreciate Bahamian food. We strive for every issue of Plate to not only tell these stories, but also connect industry professionals so they can learn from and be inspired by each other to become better chefs and leaders.”

Chef Hall’s feature in Plate Magazine joins a growing string of accomplishments for the highly sought-after chef. Earlier this year, he became the first Bahamian guest chef to curate a menu for the roving restaurant, Outstanding In The Field. In February, the celebrity chef was tapped by The University of The Bahamas to host a delegation of United States Embassy dignitaries for a Bahamian breakfast.

Last month, he announced the mid-summer opening of his new island-inspired soul food restaurant, ‘Preacher’s Kid’, for which he received overwhelming support.