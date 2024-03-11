92 hoteliers employed by Harbourside Resort receive 11% salary increase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS—The Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) signed another industrial agreement Monday morning, which will increase the salaries of 92 Harbourside Resort at Atlantis employees by 11 percent.

According to BHCAWU President Darren Woods, the industrial agreement, which expired in 2011, has been renewed for five years.

Woods confirmed that staff will see the benefits reflected in their salaries in the next pay cycle.

Union officials said they are also working to sign new industrial agreements with Poop Deck, Orange Hill and Club Med San Salvador.