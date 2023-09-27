1,300 job seekers attend first day of British Colonial Hotel job fair

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The first day of a two-day job fair aimed at filling job openings at the British Colonial Hotel drew approximately 1,300 job seekers, according to Labour Director Robert Farquharson.

With a substantial investment of over $100 million into the renovation of the British Colonial, the hotel is gearing up for its eagerly anticipated reopening in December.

Dan McDermott, the hotel’s general manager, described the first day of the fair as “eventful,” noting that the hotel was making significant progress towards its recruitment goals.

In collaboration with the Department of Labour, the British Colonial Hotel is hosting a two-day job fair on September 26 and 27,at the Andre Rodgers baseball stadium.

On February 15, 2022, the British Colonial Hilton temporarily closed its doors. At that time, the hotel’s owners communicated to the government that their agreement to carry the Hilton brand at the property had concluded.

The hotel is owned by China Construction America, which acquired the property in October 2014.