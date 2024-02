NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A large quantity of suspected marijuana, worth nearly $10,000, was seized by authorities on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the Fox Hill community.

Preliminary reports indicate that the officers, acting on information with the assistance of a K-9 Unit sometime around 2:15 p.m., discovered the dangerous drugs on a vacant lot on Badger Lane.

The suspected marijuana weighed 9.6 pounds with an estimated street value of $9,600.