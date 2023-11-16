103.5 The Beat annouces radio media partnership with Signature Promotions for Burna Boy concert

Burna Boy to headline Spilligate ’23

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — 103.5 The Beat, Nassau’s leading radio station has announced its Tier 1 Radio Media Partnership, with Signature Promotions for the highly anticipated Burna Boy concert set for December 16th at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium Carnival grounds.

“As the nation continues to celebrate its 50th year of independence, this event promises to be an extraordinary blend of cultural festivity and musical genius, perfectly timed during the most festive season of the year – ahead of Christmas,” said Gershon Major, CEO of the Verizon Media Group and Paramount Systems Ltd speaking at a press conference on Wednesday regarding the event which will feature the Nigerian superstar.

“Burna Boy, a Grammy Award-winning artist, renowned for his captivating blend of Afrobeat, reggae, and pop, will grace the Bahamas with his presence, adding a unique flair to the nation’s jubilant celebrations. His music, which resonates with the themes of joy, resilience, and unity, is especially fitting.”

He continued: “This partnership aligns seamlessly with the innovative strides 103.5 The Beat has made in the radio broadcasting space. Over the past five years, our station has been at the forefront of revolutionizing radio media, providing not only entertainment but also a platform for cultural exchange and community engagement. Our commitment to bringing fresh, dynamic content and world-class entertainment to our listeners is exemplified by this collaboration.”

Three of the top DJ’s from 103.5 The Beat—DJ Tank, DJ Chilli & DJ Melody—will also perform at the event. 103.5 The Beat listeners are urged to stay tuned for more updates and exciting giveaways leading up to the festival.

Signature Productions CEO Fernerin Hanna CEO of Signature Productions, the event management company for Spiligate 2023 which is being put on by Foreign Currency Promotions noted that the event has been generating massive buzz since it was announced, with thousands of local and international attendees expected to attend. Hanna noted that interest has been expressed from as far as Europe.

“Persons are coming to the shores of The Bahamas. It is my pleasure to have this opportunity to not only bring an event but build and strengthen the orange economy. This is very important to our tourism brand,” said Hanna.

She further noted the event will offer a taste of the best of what the country has to offer culturally, with local artists also expected to grace the stage.