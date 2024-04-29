10-day micro course on Artificial Intelligence being taught at UB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Thirty students at the University of The Bahamas have been selected to participate in a 10-day Artificial Intelligence (AI) micro-course, which will be taught by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology instructors.

The collaboration between UB and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) seeks to provide students with the skills necessary to excel on a global scale.

The Dean of the College of Business at UB, Dr. Marlo Murphy Braynen, noted that upon successful completion of the 10-day course, five top performers will earn a scholarship to deepen their knowledge during an 8-week immersive experience in Saudi Arabia at KAUST during July and August 2024.

The scholarship will cover tuition, administrative fees, airfare, housing, and meals.