Zonta issues call for Bahamas to participate in 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Zonta Club of New Providence (ZCNP) continues to advocate for a world where women and girls do not have to experience violence and where they are afforded equal opportunities to succeed.

Each year, ZCNP joins in the international efforts to promote these causes with the United Nations’ “Orange the World” campaign. The global theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is “Orange the world: End violence against women now!” Expect to see orange bows dotting the streets once again as Zonta continues to spread awareness throughout The Bahamas.

This is ZCNP’s ninth year of advocacy, moving from “awareness to activism” in an effort to bring about tangible changes in legislation and in society. After a heartfelt campaign, including a candlelight vigil in Nassau Village in 2020, Zontians are gearing up to impact another New Providence community this year.

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, Zonta officially launched its Orange the World campaign in the Englerston community. In addition to the launch and tying of bows, several events were planned, including the popular Job Readiness Programme and a community outreach event, which aimed to bring important figures in society face to face with community members.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.

During this time, ZCNP has a series of events planned, which will have a national reach. The Zonta Clubs of Nassau and Eleuthera are active participants. ZCNP also partners closely with the Department of Gender & Family Affairs, Ministry of Social Services & Urban Development; Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL); the Rotary Club; Englerston community leaders; and other NGOs.

The Bahamas’ Orange the World 2021 campaign will include: pinning orange bows on parliamentarians and senators; a Trafficking in Persons webinar; a “Behind the Veil” webinar in conjunction with the Crisis Center; a Human Rights Day “Walk in My Shoes” event; and the final webinar — “The Role of the Church Gender-Based Violence: from awareness to accountability”.

ZCNP President and National Advocacy Chairperson Marisa Mason-Smith announced that Abaco has joined the Orange the World campaign this year. Events on Abaco include a gender-based violence webinar; all Abaco churches will wear orange in observance; and a community walk-a-thon.

“We are working assiduously to advance the conversation on GBV legislation, education and training awareness,” said Mason-Smith.

“In particular, we are focusing on sensitivity training for our law enforcement officers, teachers…everyone to know how to deal with persons who may have challenges with domestic violence, whether they are the perpetrator or the victim.

“As a nation we need to be concerned about each other because one death is just too many.”

Just as ZCNP launched its campaign this month, the devastating news came in of the death of four-year-old D’Onya “Bella” Walker.

Mason-Smith said: “We are saddened and outraged that acts as heinous as these continue to plague our children and our Bahamas. We are calling for a united voice to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.

“Zonta has sought to bring awareness to the issue of violence in The Bahamas. The orange hand and orange bows you see around town are the symbols that represent activism.

“This is our impassioned plea. This is our call for the perpetrators to stop ruining their lives and the lives of others. This is a call for policy and legislative change that will make an impact in our communities. Stop the violence against women, children and stop all forms of violence.”

ZCNP is inviting corporate Bahamas, churches, schools and civic society to purchase orange bows and orange their world, wear orange T-shirts each Friday, and have in-house department competitions.