ZNS newscast hit by technical difficulties

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The nightly ZNS news broadcast has been delayed due to technical difficulties, according to Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas executive chairman Mike Smith.

“They have an IT glitch, it should be up soon,” Smith said.

“They have to reboot the system, that’s the latest information. It’s a technical problem connected to the IT system. They expect to have it up any moment now.”

The state broadcaster begins its newscast at 6pm with national news highlights, 6.30pm with its Northern service, and continues at 7pm with the national news broadcast.

As of 7.40pm, the service was still down.