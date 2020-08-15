ZNS headquarters closed for cleaning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas headquarters will be closed today for deep cleaning and sanitization after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The building that houses ZNS on Harcourt “Rusty Bethel Drive and Third Terrace, Centreville will resume operations on Monday.

“Out of abundance of caution for staff, all necessary COVID-19 exposure procedures with respect to the corporation’s headquarters building are being observed,” the statement read.

During a health briefing on Friday, Health minister Renward Wells urged businesses and the wider public to prepare a COVID-19 action plan as he underscored the reality of the virus being traced to a workplace.

Wells pointed to the closure of multiple government offices and quasi Government agencies due to COVID-19 exposure this week.

He encouraged employers and managers to ensure confidentiality for employees who may have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 1,119.

As of yesterday, there were 570 confirmed cases in New Providence, 446 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 31 in Abaco, 12 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, five in Exuma, one in Eleuthera and one in Inagua.