ZNS Evening News moves to Grand Bahama following COVID-19 exposure at Nassau headquarters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — ZNS’ Northern service will take over national news updates and its evening news broadcast after a worker at its main headquarters tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas said the Department of Environmental Services was immediately contacted, adding deep cleaning and sanitization of the exposed relevant areas was completed on Saturday.

The statement read: “Television Programming however over the next few days will be altered slightly in the interim as Radio programming continues. The News Updates and the Evening News will be provided by the Northern Service Newsroom of the Corporation until further notice.”

“The Board of Directors and Executive Management of the BCB extends well wishes to the infected employee for a speedy recovery and will continue to ensure all staff are safe and the protocols followed as we continue to work together as an essential service provider, to get through this pandemic.”

In a statement, the national broadcaster said its executive management learned that the staff member of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas had been exposed on Saturday, August 15.

“Immediately upon learning this unfortunate news, Management implemented its COVID- 19 mitigation measures based on the government’s protocols,” the statement read.

“The Ministry of Health and the Department of Environmental Services were contacted. We are advised that Ministry of Health made contact with the infected employee and commenced contact tracing including persons who are known to have come into close contact with the individual.

It added: “Over the weekend, Executive Management was in communication with the Ministry of Health and the Presidents of the Unions on the developments regarding contact tracing which began on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Management continues to be guided by the Ministry of Health officials on the way forward.”