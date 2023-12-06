Youth, Sports and Culture Minister provides reasoning for reserved seating for Junkanoo sponsors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture Mario Bowleg, while reminding residents that Junkanoo sponsors are a vital component to financially support the annual hosting of the cultural parades, explained why they are granted premium seating at Junkanoo parades.

His comments follow a press statement issued by the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) yesterday which addressed exactly how many tickets were dispersed to sponsors, which seats were placed on the market for sale and which sections remain available for purchase.