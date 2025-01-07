Watch ILTV Live
Young cyclist dead after traffic incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Investigations are underway into the country’s fourth traffic fatality of the year, which claimed the life of a man in his mid-20s.
 
Superintendent Coran Jennings, Second-in-Charge of the Traffic Department, briefed the media on the incident that occurred on Carmichael Road near the Super Value warehouse adjacent to Sybil Strachan Primary School.
 
According to Jennings, officers were alerted to the accident around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6. Initial reports suggest that a trailer, traveling west along Carmichael Road, attempted to turn north into the Super Value warehouse. At that moment, a traveling west cyclist attempted to overtake the trailer and collided with it.
 
This is the second fatality here in New Providence, while the other two for the year occurred in Grand Bahama and Bimini.

