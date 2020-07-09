Young Bahamians demand change: “The Unchaining”

“Led by 50 African nations, this urgent forum was an opportunity for our representatives to stand in solidarity with the Black populous worldwide against racism and the persecution of Black people.

“Instead, their vacancy, followed by a blithe statement, emphasized their non-alignment and disinterest in an equitable society.

“This eagerness to remain noncommittal during racial and economic unrest is a disappointing yet predictable consequence of colonialism and an asymmetrical relationship with the United States.”

The UNHRC held an urgent debate last month on the adoption of the draft resolution entitled “The promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and people of African descent against excessive use of force and other human rights violations by law enforcement officers”.

During the debate, a host of speakers urged the council to retain the focus of the proposed commission of inquiry, specifically on the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in late March; police brutality and institutional racism within the United States.

Floyd’s death sparked protests and demonstrations in major cities across the globe, with some turning violent, and memorial figures of historical colonial figures torn down nor vandalized. Scores of Bahamians living in the United States have participated in protests from Manhattan to Miami.