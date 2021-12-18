‘YOU CAN TRY’: Press sec. says govt. not concerned about Carnival backlash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is not concerned about any legal challenges from the operators of the Christmas Carnival after their second application to operate this holiday season was denied, according to Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson yesterday.

The much-anticipated amusement park had already been set up at the Clifford Park Carnival grounds for several weeks and was initially set to open on December 10.

However, in its latest denial, health officials indicated that despite increased safety protocols operators presented for consideration to the government, health officials said allowing the carnival to proceed poses a significant risk to the public.

During his weekly press conference, Watson defended the decision of the Davis administration and underscored the government’s separation from the Progressive Liberal Party.

It was revealed that the carnival was facilitated by the Progressive Liberal Party to gain entry into the country, in a longstanding arrangement upheld by successive administrations.

“The administration has not faulted in its view and its right to make a decision whether or not it will give someone authorization to operate,” he said.

“There was no agreement that was broken with the government. There was no agreement that was established with the government. The political party and the government are separate entities.

“So from the government standpoint, there’s nothing the government has to be concerned about backlash or relationships because the government operates in the best interests of the people and the government is comfortable that it has done that, it has made the right decisions and those who are involved understand that as well.”

There were additional concerns that large groups of younger people — the majority of whom remain unvaccinated due to a lack of pediatric vaccines in The Bahamas — would attend the carnival and potentially contract the virus.

Watson noted that health officials also bemoaned the risks as schools move to return to in-person teaching on January 11.

“The medical practitioners are saying to us, it is too great a risk this close to trying to reopen school to have that chance,” he added

“So we are presented with do we get our schools open and get our kids back learning or do we take a big chance of having school opening delayed because there could be an outbreak at the carnival, you can’t measure the two at the same level”.

Asked about the PLP having spearheaded the approval of the temporary import of the carnival, Watson insisted that he cannot speak on behalf of the PLP given that that is not a part of his role as press secretary.

“As part of the government we have done our steps and as part of the government’s position in this, we have not made any missteps. The government has done what it is executed to do.”

When asked whether carnival operators are considering legal action, attorney Bjorn Ferguson told Eyewitness News, “decisions have consequences”.

But Watson insisted that the government is not concerned about possible litigation.

“We’ve not erred in our judgment, we’ve not made any mistakes, we don’t owe anything to anyone. We are responsible for licensing. We are responsible for giving permission. The government can say yes or the government can say no. You can’t sue the government for that. You can probably try.”