WSC signs $2 mil. in Abaco contracts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Just over $2 million in contracts were signed last week for work to be carried out in Abaco as a part of the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) Hurricane Dorian restoration and reconstruction efforts.

WSC corporation executive chairman Adrian Gibson signed two contracts to further the corporation’s work in Abaco following devastation of Hurricane Dorian on May 22.

Gibson said the signing represented “a continuation of WSC’s objective to fully restore, construct and effect rehabilitation works to the water and sewerage networks in Treasure Cay and Marsh Harbour, Abaco”.

The contracts are funded by a $15 million allocation by the government that is derived from an IDB loan post-Hurricane Dorian facility. These funds are particularly directed towards restoration and reconstruction efforts in the hurricane ravaged islands.

Notably, Hurricane Dorian caused significant damage to the corporation’s water and sewerage infrastructure in Abaco, both on the mainland and those surrounding cays that are serviced by the corporation.

Gibson signed a contract for $961,250.45 with Island Site Development (ISD) during Friday’s proceedings at the corporation’s headquarters.

“This contract will result in the supply and installation of approximately 1,600 feet of two-inch pipe, 1,000 feet of four-inch pipe and 2,500 feet of 10-inch pipe (PVC) in Treasure Cay, the termination and reinstallation of approximately 600 service laterals and valve installations and exploratory excavations in accordance with the scope of works and technical specifications,” read a press statement.

Gibson also signed a contract with Bill Simmons Construction for the supply and installation of approximately 1,600 feet of two-inch pipe and 8,000 feet of four-inch pipe (PVC) in Marsh Harbour (East and West), the termination and re-installation of approximately 800 service laterals and valve installations and exploratory excavations in accordance with the scope of works and technical specifications.

The contract is valued at $1,418,474.40.

Upon signing both contracts, the Gibson encouraged both contractors to give opportunities for jobs to local Abaconians.

Both companies expressed their support for local communities and committed to providing jobs to locals.

The works are expected to be completed within ninety days from the date of commencement.