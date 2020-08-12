WSC partial shutdown for cleaning following potential exposure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Water and Sewerage Corporation will suspend parts of its operations today after a staff member was identified as a potential contact of a relative who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

WSC said the corporation was alerted yesterday evening, and further confirmed that no staff member has tested positive for the virus to date.

“The Water and Sewerage Corporation was informed that a staff member was potentially exposed to a relative who has been placed in quarantine as a precautionary measure, due to their own possible exposure to a COVID-19 case,” the statement read.

“Given that information, the Corporation’s staff nurse was contacted and is currently liaising with the Ministry of Health and the potentially impacted staff member. The Water and Sewerage Corporation has fully enacted its COVID-19 Response Plan.”

WSC said it will suspend operations at the E George Moss Building for deep cleaning and sanitizing today.

Impacted departments include: Customer Service sections; Accounts; Cashiers Cage; Human Resources Unit; Engineering and Planning; and the Administration Unit.

“All other operations – that is Summerset House, NPO/Bldg. No. 8, Blue Hills and Prospect, will be open for normal business on Wednesday, 12 August, 2020,” the statement added.