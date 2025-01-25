WSC defends measures to conserve water

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) says precautionary water conservation measures remain in place despite an improvement in overall water levels.

In a statement, WSC noted, “These measures are routinely implemented across the region, particularly during dry or drought conditions, to protect and stabilize our water supply.”

While the impact on customers was said to be minimal, some individuals in higher-elevation areas may have experienced lower flows. The Corporation urges the public to continue using water responsibly, emphasizing that “every drop counts.”