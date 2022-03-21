WORLD INDOOR CHAMPIONS: Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Devynne Charlton medal in Serbia

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo is the new World Indoor Champion in the Women’s 400m.

She crossed the line in 50.31 seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday.

Bahamian Olympic hurdler Devynne Charlton placed second in the Women’s 60mh, matching her national indoor record of 7.81 seconds.

Five Bahamians in Belgrade this weekend: Athonique Strachan – 60m; Shaunae Miller-Uibo – 400m; Megan Moss – 400m; Devynne Charlton – 60mh; and Donald Thomas – High Jump.

Moss did not advance to the finals with a time of 54.03 seconds.

Strachan finished the 60m in 7.17 seconds, a new personal best but not enough to advance to the finals.