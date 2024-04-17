World Athletics Bahamas Relays 2024 mascot makes a special visit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC World Athletics Bahamas 2024 officials and the Bahamian Potcake mascot Bingo visited The Bahamas Humane Society Wednesday morning during its bi-weekly dog walking session.

Assistant Shelter Manager Peter Feildman welcomed Bingo with open arms on Wednesday during the quick visit.

The World Relays Bahamas is set for May 4 and 5 at the newly renovated Thomas A Robison National Stadium; some 1,400 athletes are expected to compete during the international event, which will offer them a chance to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.