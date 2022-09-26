Workers petition to remove Road Traffic investigator

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A petition bearing the signatures of some 40 workers is seeking to remove a contracted worker at the Road Traffic amid allegations of threats of harm and harassment.

The petition calls for the removal of Jackson Cooper over allegations he has been “disrespectful and rude” to staff across multiple locations since he joined the department in February.

However, Eyewitness News understands Cooper is pursuing legal action over an alleged physical altercation with a coworker, and an alleged smear campaign on social media that has persisted for more than a month.

The petition identifies Cooper as a contracted worker attached to the Human Resources Department.

When contacted yesterday, Cooper confirmed he was an investigator at the Road Traffic Department but declined further comment on the matter.

A source close to the matter revealed a police complaint was filed last week.

The petition was addressed to Acting Controller Ross Smith, Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis, and ministry permanent secretary Antoinette Thompson.

Road Traffic Controller Ross Smith told Eyewitness News yesterday that he has not seen the petition, and could not confirm whether it had been filed.

“(Cooper) has consistently use obscene, abusive and vulgar languages towards the staff members,” the petition read.

“Further, his actions of slamming office doors and invading the privacy and personal spaces of many of the staff, has become overbearing, intolerable, and out of control.”

The petition added: “In light of these conditions and circumstances, we the staff has reached a point where we no longer wish for Mr Cooper to work with us and request he be remove from the Road Traffic Department.”