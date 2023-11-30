DEEP CONCERN: Group reacts after man enters female-occupied sports complex bathroom

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas branch of an international organization dedicated to defending the rights of women and girls has expressed deep concern over a recent incident where a man, posing as a woman, reportedly entered the women’s bathroom of a sporting complex occupied by females.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, prompted the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations to issue an advisory to athletic clubs, emphasizing that males must use male bathrooms and females must use female bathrooms irrespective of sexual preference. The BAAA has encouraged all clubs to ensure that athletes are accompanied by other athletes into restrooms or with an adult to safeguard the interests of the athletes. The BAAA stated that it would be requesting additional security and has notified authorities of the incident.

Women’s Declaration International Bahamas expressed deep concern about the incident, stating: “Women’s Declaration International advocates for the sex-based rights of women and girls and trusts that, in the Bahamas, bathrooms are still single-sex referenced and safe spaces for women based on the characteristics of those biological significances that make them female.”

The organization added: “We trust that our sports authorities, along with other sports agencies and the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture, will stay current with international trends that can assist in providing proper safeguards for our female athletes, as well as additional awareness training for security and safety. We have been in contact with the Bahamas National Olympic Committee and provided training awareness in accordance with the best practices of the IOC and its policies that protect women elite athletes.”