Woman stabbed to death in US believed to be Bahamian

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman believed to be Bahamian was killed in West Philadelphia on Saturday, leaving behind six young daughters.

Viraj Perpall, Director of Communications in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed to Eyewitness News yesterday that 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart is believed to be a Bahamian.

According to reports, a 34-year-old man, Raymond Thompson, was charged with murdering her. The woman reportedly had a protection-from-abuse order against him, her fiance.

Despite the protection order, police believe the two were living together.

The man allegedly stabbed Lockhart several times inside a Honda Odyssey around 8.30am on Saturday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. She was found with multiple stab wounds about her body, including on her face.

A Gofundme page organised by Lakesha Lockhart raised more than $47,000 up to press time.

The page read: “On Saturday, August 6, 2022, our beautiful Ashley Lockhart was taken so tragic and sudden from her 6 beautiful daughters, family and loved ones.

“Ashley was an amazing mother, dedicated working mother, and devoted mother. She loved all of her children and devoted her time energy and made sacrifices for them that they will forever remember.

“As this is extremely difficult to process, and unimaginable to even begin to try and move forward, we the family would like to maintain the momentum for the girls. They are returning to school in a few short weeks, and their everyday essentials are important for us to make sure they aren’t lacking, as Ashley did.

“The ages of all of the girls are 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, and 5 months. As a family, we will make sure that all “6 Charms” (as Ashley called her girls) stay together and that their (mother’s) life and legacy is one that they will forever remember. All proceeds will go towards costs and needs for the girls only.”