Woman robbed of Mercedes at gunpoint

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman was held at gunpoint and robbed while sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot of the Seagrapes Shopping Plaza on Prince Charles Drive, authorities reported.

According to reports, two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, robbed the woman sometime around 8pm on Wednesday.

The men stole her handbag, which contained cash, and a silver Mercedes Benz with the license plate number ‘AE9346’.

The assailants also got away with two cellphones and other items that were not detailed before they drove off.

However, police said the vehicle was recovered a short while later in the area of St. Lucia Crescent in Elizabeth Estates.

Authorities made their usual appeal for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Up to press time, no one had been arrested in connection with the armed robbery.

Several women have been targeted in armed robberies in recent weeks, with two home invasions where the assailants sexually assaulted the victim.

On Tuesday, authorities were searching for two men suspected of breaking into a residence in Coral Harbour, where one of the men sexually assaulted a woman before escaping.

The incident took place around 8pm.

The men reportedly forced their way into the home and held the woman at gunpoint before robbing her of cash and other items, and sexually assaulting her.

The men also stole a gray 2007 Lexus.

On January 14, police reported that a woman was sexually assaulted by one of two men during a home invasion on Marshall Road.

There were other residents in the home who were robbed of cash and personal items before the men escaped in one of the resident’s black 2014 Ford F-150.