Woman robbed by two gunmen

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Wednesday December 18, 2024, an armed robbery occurred outside a residence shortly before 11:00 p.m., on Regent Street off East Avenue involving two (2) male suspects.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was seated inside a parked blue 2008 Nissan Note when the suspects approached the vehicle. One of the suspects, armed with a handgun, held the victim at gunpoint and demanded her vehicle. The culprits then robbed the victim of a quantity of cash, personal items and fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, traveling in a northern direction.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information related to this matter to come forward. If you have details that could aid this investigation, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS 328-TIPS (8477).