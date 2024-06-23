Woman reported dead by police In critical condition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The 36 year old female shot in Yellow Elder Gardens, on Sunday 23rd June, 2024 has not succumbed as initially reported; but, remains hospitalized in critical
condition, according to police.
A press release issued at 7:41 a.m from police confirmed the woman’s death. Hours later at 12:47p.m another statement was released stating that the woman was in alive in hospital receiving treatment for injuries. No further explanation was provided by police.
“According to reports around 6:30 a.m., police were notified that the female was shot and taken to via private vehicle,” according to police.
“Initial reports indicated, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with her 37 year old
boyfriend, outside their residence on Melvern Road, when the shooting occurred.
Police arrested the suspect moments later and confiscated a loaded pistol.”
Police are actively investigating this incident and are encouraging members of the public to find
alternate ways to resolve their conflicts.