Woman reported dead by police In critical condition

LocalJune 23, 2024 at 1:09 pm Genea Noel
Woman reported dead by police In critical condition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  The 36 year old female shot in Yellow Elder Gardens, on Sunday 23rd June, 2024 has not succumbed as initially reported; but, remains hospitalized in critical
condition, according to police.

A press release issued at 7:41 a.m  from police confirmed the woman’s death. Hours later at 12:47p.m another statement was released stating that the woman was in alive in hospital receiving treatment for injuries. No further explanation was provided by police.
“According to reports around 6:30 a.m., police were notified that the female was shot and taken to via private vehicle,” according to police.
“Initial reports indicated, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with her 37 year old
boyfriend, outside their residence on Melvern Road, when the shooting occurred.
Police arrested the suspect moments later and confiscated a loaded pistol.”
Police are actively investigating this incident and are encouraging members of the public to find
alternate ways to resolve their conflicts.

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*