Woman raped during home invasion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman was sexually assaulted by one of two men during a home invasion on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The men broke into a home on Marshall Road and robbed the occupants of cash and personal items.

Before stealing of the resident’s black 2014 Fort F-150, of the men sexually assaulted a woman.

According to police, no one else was harmed during the incident.

Up to press time, police had not arrested anyone in connection with the incident.

Police appealed for anyone with information in identifying the suspects to contact them.

Last year, incidents of rape dropped by 33 percent year-on-year — from 55 incidents in 2018 to 37 in 2019.

Attempted rape also dropped from 11 to 7, representing a 36 percent decrease.

Unlawful sexual intercourse also declined by 14 percent — from 113 to 97.

Armed robbery; however, increased 12 percent — from 474 matters in 2018 to 531 matters in

Crime reports were inundated with armed robberies, particularly in the latter half of 2019, though authorities suggested at the time, that the spate of incidents was not representative of an increase.