Woman found dead with injuries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have issued a public appeal for information after a woman was found dead in Nassau Village on Saturday morning.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said police received calls a woman had been shot at Lewis Street shortly before 8am.

The woman’s death marks the country’s 95th homicide for the year, according to Eyewitness News records.

She is the second woman found dead in less than a month.

Kenricka Martin, 17, was found in waters off Stokes Cabana on Yamacraw Beach shortly after 7 am on November 27.

Martin lived in Nassau Village with her mother, according to relatives.

This latest incident comes as the government caps its public campaign: Sixteen Days of Activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

Earlier this month, Social Services Frankie Campbell put out a challenge to Bahamian men and women to join efforts as the country moves to end gender-based violence by 2030.

Organizers held a night of prayer and reflection in Rawson’s Square last night.