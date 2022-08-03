Woman drowns in attempt to save young boy

STANIARD CREEK, ANDROS — Police are investigating the alleged drowning of a woman in North Andros yesterday.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1pm.

According to reports, a family of three was swimming in waters in the Staniard Creek area, when a child became distressed.

The woman attempted to assist the child; however, she too became distressed.

Police said a man was able to rescue the child; however, Newbold was found unresponsive a short time later. She was transported to the local clinic where she was pronounced dead.

Eyewitness News can confirm the victim has been identified as Elvira Newbold.

Investigations into this incident continue.

Meanwhile, in Grand Bahama, police are investigating the alleged drowning of a young boy in the area of Paradise Cove on Monday.