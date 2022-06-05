Woman dies in Long Island plane crash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A plane crash in Long Island this morning has left one woman dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander confirmed today.

The charter flight was heading from Long Island to New Providence.

Eyewitness News can confirm the victim is Alethia Newbold, a mother of a seven-month-old baby.

According to police, seven people were on board a twin-engine aircraft that went down in bushes approximately two miles from Deadmans Cay Airport.

Supt Audley Peters said police have reportedly located the site using coordinates given and are assisting victims with evacuation for medical assistance with the assistance of US Coast Guard helicopters.

The flight included the pilot, Brad McPhee, and six women.

Eyewitness News understands that the daughter of Works & Utilities Minister Alfred Sears was on the plane and has been taken to the clinic.

Authorities were forced to create a pathway through bushes with a tractor to get to the scene as a crowd of people swarmed the nearby area.

Photos quickly circulated on Facebook showing the badly damaged plane and disheveled survivors.

In a later statement, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) confirmed crashed 2 nautical miles from the Deadman’s Cay Airport shortly after take-off around 9am.

“Emergency Response was immediately initiated with efforts by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Airport Authority, and United States Coast Guard,” the AAIA statement read.