Woman dies in hospital after getting hit by car

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A woman is now dead after being struck by an uncontrolled vehicle while walking yesterday.

The traffic fatality occurred south on Farrington Road off Boyd Road shortly after 8pm.

A man was driving a silver Honda Fit, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the woman.

She was transported to hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, the driver remained on the scene and is assisting police with this investigation.

Meanwhile in other crime matters, police are investigating a shooting incident in Golden Gates last night.

A woman had arrived at her home on Jumbey Drive when she was approached by an armed man who shot her before running away.

The shooting incident occurred shortly after 11pm, police said.

The injured woman was taken to hospital, and is reportedly in stable condition.

Police have asked anyone who may have information that can assist their investigations to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.