Teacher dies after car crashes into utility pole in Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Andros recorded its first traffic fatality for the year after a woman crashed into a utility pole near Davis Creek this afternoon.

Police have not yet identified the victim; however, colleagues and loved ones last night expressed grief over the loss of a Central Andros High School teacher.

Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division, confirmed the fatal crash occurred sometime around 3.15pm.

“We have a confirmed fatal crash involving a single vehicle that collided with a utility pole then crashed into nearby bushes,” said Stubbs.

“She was driving a 2010 Suzuki Swift along the Queens Highway in the vicinity of Davis Creek, Central Andros when she lost control.

Stubbs said: “She was transported to the local Government Clinic, where she succumbed sometime later.”

The Andros crash marks the fourth traffic fatality for the year.

Last year, fatal car crashes trended upward with a reported 29 percent increase in deaths involving motor vehicles.

According to statistics released by Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson, there were 63 traffic accidents last year which resulted in 69 deaths.

In 2017, 54 people were killed in traffic accidents.

This represents a 23 percent increase over the 44 people killed in car accidents in 2016.

According to the data for 2018, of the 69 deaths, 31 were pedestrians; 20 were drivers; 12 were passengers; three were bicyclists and another three were motorcyclists.

The number of pedestrians killed last year is nearly double the 16 pedestrians killed in 2017.