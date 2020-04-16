Woman arrested over social media post

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a video posted on social media yesterday that threatened armed robbery and home invasion due to economic hardship.

In a just over 30-second video, which was widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, the woman indicated to viewers that she had a public service announcement.

“Attention Bahamas, attention,” she announced.

“Since everyone have a problem with me getting my hustle on, I [have a] mask on for y’all today, so y’all could have a good idea of what it ‘ga’ look like, when [fellas] run up in y’all house, ‘cuz’ we ‘ga’ need these ‘tings’ and we ‘ga’ need this [expletive] money.

“So understand, public service announcement; which side you ‘wan’ be on because if I don’t eat, we ‘ga’ pull heat on all y’all rich [expletive] and [fellas]. Have a good day.”

She nodded toward the camera as the just over 30-second video came to a close.

The woman appeared to be driving while recorded the video.

She was clad in a black t-shirt, a blue facial covering akin to a Balaclava, and large clear fashion glasses.

Eyewitness News understands the woman is in her mid-20s.

Today, police said: “An adult female is in police custody in connection with the threatening video released on social media yesterday. We wish to thank you and concerned residents for assistance in this matter.”

It remains unclear whether the woman will be taken before the courts.

In March, several politicians renewed calls for Parliament to consider legislation to better moderate social media.

Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie has suggested the time has come for legislation to criminalize obscene posts on social media.

There have been numerous reports of armed robberies in recent days.

A gunman held a woman standing outside a home on Risick Road in Blair Estates at gunpoint around 11am on Tuesday.

The woman was robbed of a handbag, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

The gunman escaped in a black Ford Explorer.

Around the same time, an armed man robbed a woman in the parking of a business on Mount Royal Avenue — just two miles away from Blair.

The armed man got away with her handbag, cash, and other items before escaping in a black Ford Explorer.