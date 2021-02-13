Windsor School launches million-dollar scholarship competition for Bahamian students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Windsor School, a private college preparatory school with campuses in Old Fort Bay and Lyford Cay, has launched a million-dollar search for 10 Bahamian students to receive scholarships to become enrolled at its institution.

The competition is open to Bahamian students in the 8th, 9th or 10th grade who are not currently Windsor students.

Five girls and five boys will receive scholarships of up to four years to attend the prestigious academy, which describes itself as being “about building the excellence within each student and creating early opportunities to chase greatness”.

An official statement announcing the competition read: “Windsor School, located on New Providence island in The Bahamas, has created an exciting, new opportunity for The Bahamas’ brightest young boys and girls — the Windsor School Million Dollar Scholar Search, with the goal to promote and develop the excellence within young Bahamians, and provide early opportunities to chase greatness.

“The Windsor School Million Dollar Scholar Search is a scholarship competition for Bahamian citizens currently in 8th, 9th and 10th grades. Ten deserving youths — 5 boys and 5 girls — will each win up to a four-year high school scholarship to Windsor School.

“The competition combines an interview/question-and-answer session, and a talent performance evaluated by a panel of judges from both The Bahamas and abroad.”

Applications for the scholarship can be located at https://form.jotform.com/AlbanyBahamas/scholar-application.

The deadline to apply is March 7, and finalists will receive notification on March 19.

Between March 26 and 29, the competition will be filmed at Windsor School; and in May, the 10 winners will be announced and the Windsor School Million Dollar Scholar Search will be aired on TV.

For more information on Windsor School and the competition, interested parties may visit the website https://www.windsormilliondollarsearch.com.