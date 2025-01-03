Windsor Lakes development 75 percent complete, over 50 percent sold

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The developer behind a southwest New Providence project says that the project is about 75 percent complete, with over 50 percent of the lots sold and 20 million dollars invested to date.

Businessman Robert Myers, speaking to Eyewitness News, said his Windsor Lakes development is “progressing well,” despite being two to three weeks behind schedule due to weather-related delays.

“We’ve made significant progress,” Myers explained. “All of our earthworks are essentially done. The storm drainage, sewer, and water systems are coming along well. Water is about 90 percent complete, and the sewer is about 75 percent. The electric conduit and duct banks are also around 90 percent in place. Everything is moving forward as planned.” Myers also noted that road works is expected to begin by the end of February, followed by the installation of the gatehouse. “By April or May, we’ll start building the clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, and other amenities, along with landscaping.”

With the development side about 75 percent complete, Myers noted that electrical wiring is expected to arrive this month, with transformers scheduled for March. The sewage treatment plant is anticipated around March or April. “So, with all that in place, we’ll start building homes in early April,” he added.

Myers said he’s pleased with the buyer interest so far. “We’re really happy with how things are going. We’ve sold about 45 percent of the lots, and we have another 5 percent or so in the works—either pending bank approval or buyers deciding between lots. So, with reservations included, we’re probably over 50 percent sold, which is great. We’re very pleased.”

He added: “It’s exactly what we envisioned— a great mix of local working professionals and some international buyers from places like Albany and Lyford Cay. It’s coming together to be a wonderful community, and we’re really happy with the people who have already committed.”

To date, Myers reports that roughly $20 million dollars has been invested in the project, and the development remains debt-free. “We’ve worked hard to keep the project debt-free, which has given us a solid foundation moving forward,” he said.

Despite losing about six weeks due to weather delays, Myers says he is confident that Windsor Lakes will be completed by summer 2025. “We’ve managed to make up about four of those six lost weeks, so we’re only about two to three weeks behind schedule, which isn’t bad considering the delays we’ve faced. The team has done a great job,” Myers said.