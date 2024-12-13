Watch ILTV Live
Wilson vs Wilson; PM asked to intervene

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) and Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress President Belinda Wilson has expressed her concern and disgust with the lack of answers being provided by government in regards to its proposed plan to switch teachers to a Bi-weekly schedule; she alleges that Financial Secretary Simon Wilson has not been forthcoming with information about the proposed switch and has called on the Minister of Finance, Prime Minister Philip Davis to intervene.

Wilson, in a lengthy audio message disseminated Friday morning, alerted media that she has written numerous letters to government concerning the matter but has gotten vague responses.

She also alleged that the union was asked to attend a meeting on Thursday December 12, 2024 for an update on the new payment regime, but she said government was a no-show.

At this point, the disgruntled union leader said the Prime Minister should not leave “a man’s job to a little boy,” and called on him, in his capacity as head of the Finance Ministry, to provide the clarity needed for the road ahead.

