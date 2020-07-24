Wide-sweeping restrictions to begin Monday

Nightly curfew to come into effect Monday, inter-island travel to be discontinued

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced beginning Monday a nightly curfew and discontinuation of inter-island travel, among other restrictive measures due to the surge of coronavirus cases.

Effective Monday, a curfew will begin from 7pm to 7am.

A weekend lockdown will come into effect tonight at 10pm until Monday at 5am.

During a Ministry of Health press conference, Minnis said the government anticipates more weekend lockdowns going forward until health officials recommend otherwise.

The prime minister said health officials recommended a full national lockdown, the closure of domestic borders, a discontinuation of indoor and outdoor dining, a restriction on social gatherings, weekend lockdowns and a full national lockdown.

He said health officials continue to closely monitor the spread of the virus.

While commercial activity will continue Monday, all business must be completed by 6pm

Indoor and outdoor dining at all restaurants will be discontinued, but curbside and delivery will be permitted, Minnis announced.

He also said sporting events, group exercise, social gathering, and in-person church services will be discontinued.

Funerals will be limited to graveside service with a maximum of five people.

The same number will be permitted for weddings.

Barbershops and salons will be allowed to accommodate one client at a time in establishments.

However, gyms will be closed as of Monday.

The prime minister said the government continues to learn from its decisions, and will put in place the best measures to protect Bahamians.

“If they are not working, we will alter them to improve he situation,” he said.

As of today, there were 316 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Data indicates that a large portion of people who tested positive for the virus had a travel history, according to the prime minister.