‘Why disclose donations if they don’t?’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement Chairman Dr. Duane Sands argued that the FNM is not minded to publicize its campaign donors “in isolation” following calls for the party to reveal whether or not the Grand Bahama Port Authority gave party leader Micheal Pintard 5 million dollars, a claim that Pintard has categorically denied.

Sands’ comments were the latest stemming from a recent tit-for-tat between Prime Minister Philip Davis and FNM leader Michael Pintard.

Davis challenged him to reveal whether or not he received financial contributions from the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Pintard refuted the allegations, and charged that the FNM would share their financial donors if the Progressive Liberal Party does the same.

Polls

Should political parties be required to disclose where and who they get campaign donations from?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

