WHO gives emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca vaccine; PAHO director says “be prepared” for distribution

WASHINGTON, DC — The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued emergency use listing (EUL) for two versions of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine — AstraZeneca-SKBio of Korea and the Serum Institute of India — a statement by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) confirmed today.

The approval clears the way for coronavirus vaccine distribution to the 37 countries in the Americas region participating in the COVAX facility, of which The Bahamas is a part.

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa F Etienne said today that those countries will receive confirmation from COVAX regarding the timeline and number of doses to be distributed within days or weeks.

During her weekly press briefing, she highlighted the need for countries to have their vaccine rollout plans prepared.

“Over the coming days, countries will face important tasks as they prepare for the arrival of vaccine doses,” she said.

“Any small delays could set vaccinations back weeks, so countries must make vaccine readiness their number one priority.”

The Bahamas received formal notification on February 2 that it could receive 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca by the end of this month.

At the time, a statement by the Office of the Prime Minister noted the government had been awaiting WHO’s EUL authorization of the same.

The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee earlier this month said a plan is being finalized to target priority groups such as healthcare workers, uniformed services, other essential workers, those with comorbidities and others.

Etienne today highlighted two vital areas of vaccine preparation: the legal and regulatory frameworks required to deliver the vaccines and hiring and training staff needed to conduct mass immunization.

As PAHO noted that at least 70 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach collective herd immunity, the organization’s director called for governments to ensure their citizens have “fair and equitable access” to the vaccine.

“As we start delivering COVAX vaccines, and as we prepare for the steep scale-up ahead, we must be guided by our vision of fair and equitable access at every step of the way,” Etienne said.

“We must overcome the structural barriers that prevent the most vulnerable from being immunized and we can only do that by working together.”

She urged all countries to “act quickly, be ready and save lives”.

The Ministry of Health announced it will hold a COVID-19 update press conference tomorrow at 3pm.

The countries in the Americas region of the COVAX facility include Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Granada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucía, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela.