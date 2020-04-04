WhatsApp line created for COVID19 command center: TEXT 1 242 806-6852

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have added a WhatsApp line to its COVID-19 command center after many people were unable able to get through to due to the high volume of calls.

In its daily report today, police advised that the WhatsApp number 1 242 806-6852 is only to be used for text messages.

The 311 number remains active.

All emails are to be sent to the email address covid19@rbpf.bs only.

Additional telephone numbers at the police COVID-19 command center are

326-6346, 356-9455, or 322-1051.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force seeks the public’s cooperation with these changes in order to minimize unnecessary inconvenience, as we seek to keep The Bahamas safe and prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force thanks you for your cooperation while this Order remains in effect.