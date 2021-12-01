WHAT’S SO FUNNY?: Pintard clears up apparent laughter during heated exchange with HOA speaker

HOA ends in shouting match between new opposition leader and House speaker

Deveaux: You are making a mockery of the chair

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said yesterday he believes there is a need to lower the temperature in discussions in Parliament, as he sought to defend his reaction to the speaker chastising members on Wednesday night.

His comments came after a heated exchange between him and House Speaker Patricia Deveaux at the end of Monday night’s House sitting, where she sought to chastise members for their behavior and he, in turn, burst out in laughter.

Deveaux accused the Marco City MP of “making a mockery of the chair”. I can only imagine the challenge it must be for a woman in a primarily male-dominated space to feel as if the manner in which men are communicating might be impacted in one way or another by gender. – Opposition Leader Michael Pintard

Pintard, who spoke to Eyewitness News, noted that following the sitting, both members had a chance to address the issue and come to an understanding.

“That was a simple reaction; I could not believe the tone that was being used,” he said.

“The kind of chastisement, I just found it quite amazing.

“It was really to break the tension. We’re adults [and] you have to manage the process a little differently when you are speaking with adults.

“I’m satisfied we understand each other and have mutual respect for each other.”

He further contended that the matter is not a gender issue.

“I can only imagine the challenge it must be for a woman in a primarily male-dominated space to feel as if the manner in which men are communicating might be impacted in one way or another by gender,” Pintard continued.

“I can understand the posture she takes could very well be a natural reaction to that. I’m sympathetic to that. “I think we had a wonderful chat and I’m cautiously optimistic going forward.”

“Is it funny? Did I make a joke?”

Nearing the end of Monday’s debate on the supplementary budget, Deveaux sought to address several matters pertaining to the procedures in the House.

“When members rise from this day forward, they will say to me whether it’s a point of order, point of clarification and you will respect the member and the other member will sit,” she said.

“There will not be two members on your feet. I allowed it to happen today because I want to clarify your behavior today, then we are respectful. “Today’s events were very unparliamentary. I am ashamed on both sides, and the cell phones, the laptops, all of the noises, that will cease or I will have to take it away.

“This is the people’s house; this is not our house. They put us here to do a job. After today, you will meet a new speaker in the chair.”

She added: “I am here to bring respect to this chair and whether you like it or not, respect will be given on all sides. “I am ashamed of the behavior today and it will not go [on going] forward. “Now, I want you to go and think on those things.”

However, her stern tone was met with laughter from Pintard, prompting her to ask: “Is it funny? I want to know, is it funny? Did I make a joke? Why are you laughing?” I am standing in this House and I said what my likes and dislikes are and it’s not funny but you laughed. – House Speaker Patricia Deveaux

She chastised the member, who was still speaking from his seat: “I am not talking to children but do not act like children.”

Deveaux then stood to her feet and charged: “I am standing in this House and I said what my likes and dislikes are and it’s not funny but you laughed. You are making a mockery of the chair. You are making a mockery because you laugh.”

The exchange cooled down after Leader of Opposition Business Obie Wilchcombe stood to move to end the day’s sitting.

Pintard told Eyewitness News that he believes there is a need to lower the temperature in the discussions, both while members are on their feet and while seated.

“Much of what irritates or angers members are statements that are heard from persons who are seated,” he said.

“While they may not be on public record, what they do is they may exacerbate an already bad situation and tempers flare, so we have to just guard against the choice of words, the way in which we characterize each other, so we can get to the essence [of] why we’re there in terms of having civil discourse.