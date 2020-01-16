WFP launches food voucher programme for 500 families in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is distributing food vouchers to assist 500 of the most vulnerable families living on hurricane-stricken Abaco.

Each voucher will provide a family with a two-month supply of food – including meat, fish and fresh produce – and the ability to purchase other essential household items, according to a press release.

Recipients will be able to redeem their voucher at the main supermarket in Marsh Harbour, giving them choice and a sense of normalcy amid the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

“With the largest supermarket reopening, these vouchers will provide families, who have so far primarily depended on external assistance to meet their essential needs, with purchasing power and the option to buy preferred food and products,” said Regis Chapman, Emergency Coordinator and Head of WFP Barbados Multi-Country Office for the Caribbean.

“This food voucher assistance is a way to support people’s choice and dignity in what is still a very difficult situation for hundreds of families who lost everything.”